Second consignment of 400,000 Covishield vaccines from the Government of India

The second consignment of 400,000 Covishield vaccines, as a gift from the Government and the people of India to the Royal Government and the people of Bhutan, arrived today at the Paro International Airport. On arrival, Venerable Dorji Lopen and Venerable Laytshog Lopen conducted the Thruesel and blessing Ceremony. The vaccine was handed over to Hon’ble Health Minister, Lyonpo Dechen Wangmo, by H.E. Mrs. Ruchira Kamboj, Ambassador of India to Bhutan, in the presence of H.E. Lyonpo (Dr.) Tandi Dorji, Hon’ble Foreign Minister, and senior officials of the Royal Government.

Speaking at the event, Lyonpo (Dr.) Tandi Dorji conveyed the deep appreciation and gratitude of the Royal Government and the people of Bhutan to His Excellency Shri Nardendra Modi, Hon’ble Prime Minister, and the Government of India for this generous gift as well as for the GoI’s unconditional and unstinted assistance to Bhutan’s efforts in managing the pandemic. Lyonpo said that the arrival of the second consignment will enable the Royal Government to launch the nationwide vaccination programme, which is scheduled to start from 27 March.

As a steadfast friend of Bhutan, India has stood firmly by Bhutan at all times. India’s unwavering support to Bhutan’s COVID-19 response efforts is a clear indication of its commitment and high importance accorded to Bhutan-India relations. Bhutan was also the first country to receive the Covishield vaccine under the ‘Vaccine Maitri’ initiative in January this year.

The GoI has assured the Royal Government of its full COVID-19 vaccine requirement of around 1.2 million doses to cover the country’s entire eligible population. The first consignment of 150,000 doses of Covishield vaccines was received in January this year. With the second consignment, the Royal Government has now received a total of 550, 000 Covishield vaccines from the Government of India.