Press Release

The special Session of the BIMSTEC Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM) was held on 31 March 2021. Foreign Secretary Kinga Singye led the Bhutanese delegation to the special SOM. The meeting was hosted virtually by the Government of Sri Lanka as the Chair of BIMSTEC.

The special SOM was held in preparation for the 17th BIMSTEC Ministerial Meeting to be held virtually on 01 April 2021 and the proposed 5th BIMSTEC Summit to be held later this year. The meeting, amongst other important matters, finalized the Agenda of the 17th BIMSTEC Ministerial Meeting, the Joint Statement of the Seventeenth BIMSTEC Ministerial Meeting and the Fifth BIMSTEC Summit Declaration.

BIMSTEC is a regional group comprising seven Member States from the Bay of Bengal Region. It was established in June 1997 with the objective of creating an enabling environment for rapid economic development and accelerating social progress. Bhutan became a member of BIMSTEC in 2004.

Department of Regional Cooperation

Ministry of Foreign Affairs