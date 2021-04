The Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed through a simple Khadar Ceremony the newly appointed Ambassador-designate of Bhutan to Thailand, Mr. Kinzang Dorji; Ambassador-designate of Bhutan to Kuwait, Mr. Chitem Tenzin, and Bhutan’s Consul General-designate to Royal Bhutanese Consulate in Kolkota, Mr. Chencho Tshering on 21 April 2021.