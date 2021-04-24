Press Release

On the invitation of the President of the United States, His Excellency Joe Biden, a delegation from the Royal Government of Bhutan (RGoB), led by Hon’ble Lyonchhen participated in the virtual Leaders Summit on Climate held from 22-23 April 2021.

Hon’ble Lyonchhen Dr. Lotay Tshering delivered a statement at session I of the Summit, on the theme, “Raising Our Climate Ambition” mentioning Bhutan’s continued efforts to address climate change. Hon’ble Lyonchhen highlighted that Bhutan, being carbon negative, has already achieved what the rest of the world hopes to do by 2050 and will continue to do so for the greater global cause.

Hon’ble Lyonchhen also emphasized the need for enhanced climate ambition and access to finance. Hon’ble Lyonchhen urged all countries and particularly major emitters to set more ambitious Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) well ahead of the C0P26 UN climate change conference. Hon’ble Lyonchhen further emphasised that climate fmance is key to leverage climate action and to implement the enhanced NDCs of developing countries and highlighted the importance of the delivery of the $100 billion per year commitment. Hon’ble Lyonchhen also shared that C0P26 should begin deliberations on a new finance goal, based on science and the needs of developing countries and be complemented with the transfer of green technologies, which are environmentally sustainable, disaster resilient and contribute to green development.