Inaugural session of the seventy-seventh session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific Bangkok (virtual) on 26 April 2021

Hon’ble Lyonchhen (Dr.) Lotay Tshering addressed the inaugural session of the 77th session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UN-ESCAP) today. The Commission session was held virtually under the theme “Building back better from crises through regional cooperation”.

Hon’ble Lyonchhen was among the 16 leaders of the Asia Pacific Region to address the session.

Leaders during the session shared the key priorities of building back better from the pandemic through various measures including strengthening of multilateral and regional cooperation.

Hon’ble Lyonchhen during his address shared the experience of Bhutan where our biggest strength has been our leadership, with a 21st century King who guides us with modern, empirical knowledge combined with compassion.

Hon’ble Lyonchhen also stated that the development principle of Gross National Happiness has informed our response to the COVID-19 pandemic and continues to provide a much-needed cushion to bounce back faster.

He offered the story of Bhutan and the concept of “development with values” as an experience that could be considered while seeking to build back better.

Foreign Minister Lyonpo (Dr.) Tandi Dorji will also address the Meeting of the Special Body of Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries and Pacific Island Developing States, on 28 April 2021. The seventy-seventh session of the ESCAP will conclude on 29 April 2021.