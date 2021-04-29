Meeting of the Special Body for the Least Developed Countries (LDCs), Landlocked Least Developing Countries (LLDCs) and the Pacific Island Developing States (PIDS), on 28 April 2021

The Hon’ble Foreign Minister (Dr.) Tandi Dorji addressed the Meeting of the Special Body for the Least Developed Countries (LDCs), Landlocked Least Developing Countries (LLDCs) and the Pacific Island Developing States (PIDS) on 28 April 2021, during the on-going 77th ESCAP Commission session.

The session discussed regional cooperation in response to the Coronavirus pandemic and its impacts, with a focus on strengthening the resilience of LDCs, LLDCs and PIDS in the wake of pandemic.

The session also deliberated on the ways to further strengthen greater connectivity and to build resilience from a position of strength at a time of significant risk unleashed by different crises.

The Hon’ble Foreign Minister during his address to the Group stated that the Royal Government under the leadership of His Majesty the King has ensured that the COVID-19 situation is under control, whilst livelihoods are protected through welfare and employment schemes.

The Foreign Minister also shared lessons learnt as Bhutan prepares to graduate from the LDC category in 2023.