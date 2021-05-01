Lighting of the National Memorial Chorten in blue to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of Bhutan’s Membership to the United Nations on the auspicious occasion of the Birth Anniversary of His Majesty the Third Druk Gyalpo.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in coordination with the UN Office in Bhutan will be lighting the National Memorial Chorten in Blue to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of Bhutan’s Membership to the United Nations on the auspicious occasion of the Birth Anniversary of His Majesty the Third Druk Gyalpo on 2 May 2021.

This is one of the series of events being held to mark the 50th Anniversary of Bhutan’s Membership to the UN and the historic milestone achieved thus far.

Bhutan was formally admitted as the 128th member state of the United Nations on 21 September 1971. Since then, the partnership between the UN and Bhutan has grown over the decades in diverse areas and has contributed to Bhutan’s socio-economic development.

Lighting of the Chorten in Blue will commence after 7PM.