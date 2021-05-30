Press Release

At the invitation of H.E. Mr. Moon Jae-in, President of the Republic of Korea, Hon’ble Lyonchhen H.E. (Dr.) Lotay Tshering will participate in the 2021 P4G (Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030) Summit that will be hosted virtually by the Republic of Korea from 30-31 May 2021. Lyonchhen will address the Leader’s Session for the non-P4G partner countries on 30 May 2021 on the theme “Efforts of the International Community to Achieve Carbon Neutrality by 2050”.

The P4G Summit sessions (Green Future Session, Thematic Session and the Leader’s Session) will be streamed live @ https://virtual.2021p4g-seoulsummit.kr/home/eng/main/home.do. The Leader’s Session will be streamed live on 30 May 2021 from 1800 hours (KST) and 1500 hours (BST).

P4G is a global initiative launched in 2017 to address the most imminent challenges that our planet faces: responding to climate change and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030. The theme of the Summit is “Inclusive Green Recovery towards Carbon Neutrality”. The overarching aim of the Summit is to bring the international community closer together and strengthen climate action for the post-COVID world. The Summit also aims to unite the global resolve to achieve carbon neutrality and become a stepping stone for the COP 26 to be held in Glasgow.

62 leaders including 41 Heads of States and Governments and 21 leaders from international organizations will be attending the Summit.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

29 May 2021