Press Release

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will be organising a tree plantation program on June 2, 2021 coinciding with Social Forestry Day as part of the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of Bhutan’s membership to the United Nations. A total of 50 saplings of a variety of species will be planted at the Samazingkha Agroforestry Project site maintained by the Department of Forest and Park Services. The Samazingkha area is being developed into an agroforestry site by the Ministry of Agriculture and Forests to address the impacts of repeated forest fires and loss of vegetation.

Hon’ble Foreign Minister, Dr. Lyonpo Tandi Dorji will grace the occasion as the Chief Guest and plant an Oak sapling at the site. UNDP Resident Representative Azusa Kubota, in her capacity as the UN Resident Coordinator a.i will plant a Cherry sapling on behalf of the UN system in Bhutan.

In keeping with COVID-19 safety protocols, the small outdoor event will be attended by members of the National Task Force for the commemoration of the 50th anniversary and heads of various UN agencies in Bhutan. The plantation will be maintained jointly by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the UN in Bhutan.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

31 May 2021