The Ministry of Foreign Affairs observes BIMSTEC Day

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs observed the founding day of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) on Sunday, 6 June 2021 by lighting a thousand butter lamps at the historic Changangkha Lhakhang. H.E Lyonpo Dr. Tandi Dorji, Foreign Minister graced the event as the Chief Guest.

In keeping with COVID-19 safety protocols, few senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ambassadors of India and Bangladesh to Bhutan attended the event.

In his statement at the event, Lyonpo conveyed sincere prayers and best wishes to the Governments and peoples of BIMSTEC region, as countries in the region and the world continue to deal with the challenges posed by the pandemic. Lyonpo mentioned that Bhutanese are blessed with the guidance and leadership of His Majesty The King in the fight against the pandemic. Lyonpo conveyed gratitude to all BIMSTEC Member States, and in particular to India, Bangladesh and Thailand, for their solidarity and generous support in Bhutan’s fight against the pandemic, mentioning that the pandemic has brought countries in the region even closer.

The Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation was founded in 1997. Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Thailand are the seven member states of BIMSTEC. Bhutan joined the organization in 2004.

6th June 2021

Ministry of Foreign Affairs