Press Release

The 2nd Joint Technical Committee (JTC) Meeting for the MoU on Use of Inland Waterways for Transportation of Bilateral Trade and Transit Cargoes between the Government of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh (GoB) and the Royal Government of Bhutan (RGoB) was held virtually on June 15, 2021. The Bhutan delegation was led by Ms. Rinchen Lhazom, Offtg. Director General, Department of Trade with senior representatives from Department of Law and Order (MoHCA), Department of Revenue and Customs (MoF), Ministry of Information and Communication and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The Bangladesh delegation was led by H.E Mr. A.T.M. Monemul Haque, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Shipping with representatives from the National Board of Revenue, Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority and Foreign Affairs.

The 2nd JTC Meeting discussed the amendment of the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the MoU that was signed in April 2019 and discussed the inclusion of additional ports of call, notification of port of calls and inclusion of entry exit points among others.

Department of Trade

Ministry of Economic Affairs

June 15, 2021