Press release on participation in the United Nations high-level political forum on sustainable development, 6-15 July 2021

Bhutan will participate in the United Nations high-level political forum on sustainable development (HLPF), which will take place virtually from 6-15 July 2021. The participation is in keeping with its commitment to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The Bhutanese delegation will be led by the Hon’ble Foreign Minister and accompanied by officials from several agencies of the Royal Government. Hon’ble Foreign Minister will also participate in two side events entitled “What works and What Doesn’t: Reversing Poverty and Inequality in the Midst of a Global Pandemic” on 6 July 2021 and “Restoring the conditions for SDG progress in African countries, Least Developed Countries and Landlocked Developing Countries” on 8 July 2021.

Bhutan will present its Voluntary National Review (VNR) to the HLPF for the second time this year. The delegation will share an update on progress made in implementation of the SDGs, remaining issues and challenges especially considering the impacts of COVID-19 pandemic on the economy and share the next steps in implementing the SDGs. Bhutan will be among the 44 countries to present the VNR this year.

The HLPF provides a platform for review of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The forum is held annually under the auspices of ECOSOC.

Bhutan presented its first VNR in July 2018.