Mr. Chencho Tshering assumed his post as the Consul General of Bhutan at the Royal Bhutanese Consulate in Kolkata on 13 July 2021. A small Tendrel ceremony was organized at the Chancery building, following strict COVID protocols. The members of the Royal Bhutanese Consulate, and Liaison and Transit Office, Royal Bhutan Customs, Kolkata offered khadar to the Consul General.