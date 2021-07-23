A refresher course on Driglam Namzhag is being conducted for the officials of the Ministry on 22 and 23 July 2021. 33 officials will attend the course with 17 on the first day and 16 the following day. Resource Persons are from the Department of Culture, Ministry of Home and Cultural Affairs. Knowledge on national culture and etiquettes is identified as one of the key skills and competencies required for the officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.