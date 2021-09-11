Press Release

Presentation of Credentials by His Excellency Ambassador Tshering Gyaltshen Penjor to His Majesty King Philppe, King of the Belgians.

Ambassador Tshering Gyaltshen Penjor presented his Letter of Credence to His Majesty Philppe, King of the Belgians at the Royal Palace in Brussels on 8 September 2021, accrediting him as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Bhutan to the Kingdom of Belgium.