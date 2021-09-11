Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Press Release

September 8, 2021

Presentation of Credentials by His Excellency Ambassador Tshering Gyaltshen Penjor to His Majesty King Philppe, King of the Belgians.

Ambassador Tshering Gyaltshen Penjor presented his Letter of Credence to His Majesty Philppe, King of the Belgians at the Royal Palace in Brussels on 8 September 2021, accrediting him as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Bhutan to the Kingdom of Belgium.

After the presentation ceremony, Kutshab Tshering Gyaltshen Penjor was granted an audience by His Majesty King Philppe. His Majesty congratulated Ambassador Penjor on his appointment and wished him success in his duties and further strengthening friendship and cooperation between the two Kingdoms. Kutshab Tshering Gyaltshen Penjor conveyed the warm greetings of His Majesty the King and Her Majesty the Gyaltsuen to Their Majesties the King and Queen of Belgium. He also conveyed the desire of the Royal Government to further engage and build on the friendship and cooperation between the two Kingdoms.

Kutshab Tshering Gyaltshen Penjor is the fourth Bhutanese Ambassador to be appointed since a resident Embassy (Royal Bhutanese Embassy, Brussels) was established in Brussels in 2009. Diplomatic relations between Bhutan and Belgium were established in January 2009. Belgium was the first country with whom Bhutan established diplomatic relations, after the introduction of democracy in Bhutan.

