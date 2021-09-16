PRESS RELEASE

H.E. Lyonchhen Dasho Dr.Lotay Tshering, the Hon’ble Prime Minister of Bhutan will be hosting a reception on 21st September 2021 coinciding with the day Bhutan was formally admitted as the 128th member of the United Nations 50 years ago in 1971. The reception will mark the culmination of the year-long commemoration of the historic milestone of the 50th anniversary of Bhutan’s membership to the United Nations.

Senior representatives of the Royal Government including members of the Cabinet, Government Secretaries, members of the UN-Bhutan Country Team, members of the diplomatic community, and development partners are expected to attend.

During the reception, a limited edition collectible commemorative stamp developed in partnership with Bhutan Post to mark the 50th anniversary of Bhutan’s membership to the UN will be launched.

A Coffee Table Book titled “Reflections and Beyond-The Story of Bhutan and the UN will also be launched. The book contains a large collection of photographs and written contributions from notable individuals who have played a role in shaping Bhutan’s journey with the UN. His Royal Highness Paro Penlop Prince Namgyel Wangchuck, who led the Royal Government’s first delegation to the UN in 1971 has graciously provided the Foreword for the Book.

The 8 winners of the national youth essay competition will also be formally recognised during the reception. The nationwide essay competition was launched in February of this year, under the theme of “50 years of partnership: Bhutan and the UN for a better future”. It was open to all Bhutanese youth between the ages of 14 to 24 with entries accepted in Dzongkha or English.

A special documentary chronicling Bhutan’s journey with the UN will be screened at the reception. The documentary will be subsequently aired on BBS.