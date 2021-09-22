Press Release on the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA)

- The Seventy-Sixth Session of the United Nations General Assembly commenced from 14th September 2021 in New York. The High-level General Debate will be held from 21 September to 27 September 2021.
- With limitations due to COVID-19 pandemic, the General Assembly sessions will be held in a hybrid format with Heads of State/Government attending both in-person as well as virtually to address the General Debate and other High-Level events.
- Hon’ble Lyonchhen, Dasho Dr. Lotay Tshering, will address the General Debate through a video statement on 25 September 2021. The theme for this year’s General Debate is “Building resilience through hope – to recover from COVID19, rebuild sustainably, respond to the needs of the planet, respect the rights of people, and revitalise the United Nations”.
- Besides the General Debate, Hon’ble Prime Minister will participate LIVE in the UN Secretary General’s Climate Summit to be convened on 20 September and UN Food Systems Summit (Virtually) on 23 September 2021.
- Similarly, Hon’ble Lyonchhen will also participate in high-level events on the sidelines of the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly – the Leaders’ Event on Transformative Action for Nature and People (LIVE) on 22 September, which is co-hosted by a cross regional group of countries including Bhutan; US President Biden’s Global COVID-19 Summit (Virtually) on 22 September 2021; and World Economic Forum (WEF) Sustainable Development Impact Summit (LIVE) on 23 September 2021.
- Established in 1945 under the Charter of the United Nations, the General Assembly occupies a central position as the chief deliberative, policymaking and representative organ of the United Nations. Comprising all 193 Members of the United Nations, it provides a unique forum for multilateral discussion covering a wide spectrum of international issues on peace, security and development among others.
- All events of the 76th UNGA can be viewed live on UN web TV through the following link: http://webtv.un.org/meetings-events/general-assembly/.
