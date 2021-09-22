Press Release

The Minutes of the Third Bhutan-India Development Cooperation Talks for the 12th Five Year Plan (FYP) was signed on 21st September 2021 at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Gyalyong Tshogkhang, by Mr. Kinga Singye, Foreign Secretary, Royal Government of Bhutan, and H.E. Mrs. Ruchira Kamboj, Ambassador of India to Bhutan,

Foreign Secretary conveyed the deep appreciation of the Royal Government of Bhutan to the Government of India for its continued and unstinting support towards Bhutan’s socio-economic development. He also conveyed the gratitude of the people and Government of Bhutan to the people and Government of India for the wholehearted support being extended to Bhutan during the difficult time of the Covid-19 pandemic, despite the challenges it faces.

With the signing of the minutes, the GoI has formally approved the reprioritization of the 12th FYP PTA projects proposed by the RGoB. The entire allocation of Nu. 28,000 million allocated for PTA in the 12th FYP has been programmed for 82 projects, including the new priority projects. The new priority projects include interventions related to Covid-19 and other critical areas such as water, farm roads, and health sector. Most of the new priority projects are intended to boost the economy, which has been affected by the pandemic.