PRESS RELEASE

Lyonpo (Dr.) Tandi Dorji, Hon’ble Foreign Minister participated virtually in the European Union (EU) – Indo Pacific High Level Conference on Climate Change Cooperating Towards a Successful Outcome at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) from 01:00 PM- 02:00 PM Bhutan Standard Time on Thursday, 7th October 2021.

The Conference was convened by the EU to facilitate sharing of views on the expected outcomes of COP26, especially on the areas of Mitigation, Adaptation and Finance. The COP26 will be held in Glasgow, Scotland from 31st October to 12th November 2021.

During the Conference, the Hon’ble Foreign Minister outlined Bhutan’s plans, priorities and aspirations to have greater effort, cooperation and solidarity of the global community in the fight against climate change.

The President of Marshall Islands; Prime Minister of Fiji; Prime Minister of Samoa; Foreign Minister of Timor-Leste; Environment Minister of Papua New Guinea; the Executive Vice-President of the European Commission for the European Green Deal; and the European External Action Service Ambassador at Large for Climate Diplomacy also participated in the Conference.