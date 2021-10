PRESS RELEASE

The Embassy of Japan in New Delhi will be organizing the annual Japan Week virtually from 9 to 13 October 2021. The Opening Ceremony of the Japan Week will be held in the morning of 9 October 2021. The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Lyonpo Dr. Tandi Dorji will grace the Opening Ceremony. Ambassador of Japan to Bhutan, H.E. Mr. Satoshi Suzuki, officials from the Embassy of Japan in New Delhi and senior government officials of the Royal Government of Bhutan will attend the ceremony virtually. Before the Opening Ceremony, Lyonpo Dr. Tandi Dorji will have a brief virtual courtesy meeting with Ambassador Suzuki.