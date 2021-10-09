PRESS RELEASE

The Embassy of Japan in New Delhi will be organizing the annual Japan Week virtually from 9 to 13 October 2021. The Opening Ceremony of the Japan Week will be held in the morning of 9 October 2021. The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Lyonpo Dr. Tandi Dorji will grace the Opening Ceremony. Ambassador of Japan to Bhutan, H.E. Mr. Satoshi Suzuki, officials from the Embassy of Japan in New Delhi and senior government officials of the Royal Government of Bhutan will attend the ceremony virtually. Before the Opening Ceremony, Lyonpo Dr. Tandi Dorji will have a brief virtual courtesy meeting with Ambassador Suzuki. The Japan Week 2021 has a series of virtual activities, such as screening of Japanese films, recitation of Japanese poetry, judo demonstration and workshops with schools in Thimphu. Most of these events will be broadcasted on BBS 2 and can be also viewed via https://www.in.emb-japan.go.jp/jointad/bt/itpr_en/11_000001_00313.html As part of the Japan Week 2021, the first Judo Dojo Center in Bhutan will be inaugurated in the afternoon of 9 October 2021. Judo Dojo is the first sports facility in Bhutan built and supported by the Government of Japan under the Cultural Grant Assistance.

Japan Week was formally launched on 22 October 2006 in Thimphu during the celebration of the 20th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Bhutan and Japan. Since then, the Japanese Embassy in New Delhi has been organizing the Japan Week in Bhutan annually, except in 2020 when it could not be held due to the COVID-19 pandemic.