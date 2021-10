The Ministry invited Hon’ble Lyonpo Om Pradhan, as the distinguished speaker, at the MFA Lecture Series, which was held on 29 October 2021. Lyonpo spoke on the subject., “Objectives of Bhutan’s Foreign Policy,” which was followed by an interactive session.

The session proved to be very insightful and informative. The Ministry would like to thank Lyonpo for his time and continued guidance, and support.