Press Release

The Salang Tendrel (ground-breaking) ceremony for the Tsendrong UN Garden was held at 11 am on the 3rd of November, 2021 corresponding to the 29th Day of the Iron Female Ox Year of the Bhutanese calendar. The Garden is a gift from His Majesty The King and is dedicated to the 50th Anniversary of Bhutan’s Membership to the UN. Bhutan’s admission as the 128th member-state of the United Nations in 1971 was a significant milestone in the country’s history as it reinforced Bhutan’s status as a sovereign nation and marked our entry into the larger comity of nations.

The Salang Tendrel was graced by the Honorable Prime Minister Lyonchhen Dr.Lotay Tshering and presided over by the Venerable Dorji Lopen. Heads of UN Agencies in Thimphu led by the UN-Resident Coordinator Mr.Gerald Daly along with senior representatives of the Government, Armed Forces, and the Diplomatic Corps attended the ceremony.

The Tsendrong-UN Garden located in Kawajangsa, Thimphu will be developed as a green recreational space and will form part of a larger network of parks, green spaces and gardens in the capital.