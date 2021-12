The Ministry invited Hon’ble Lyonpo Dago Tshering, as the distinguished speaker, at the 6th MFA Lecture Series held on 30 November 2021. Lyonpo spoke on “Diplomacy for serving the Tsa-Wa-Sum” which was followed by an interactive session.

The session was insightful and informative and the Ministry would like to thank Lyonpo for his time, continued guidance and support.