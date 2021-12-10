The meeting between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) and Ministry of Agriculture and Forests (MoAF) was held today as part of the MFA domestic outreach programme. The main objective is to promote a better understanding of the foreign policy of the Royal Government of Bhutan and to enhance better coordination among stakeholders to achieve the RGoB goals and objectives.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs made a brief presentation on “Bhutan’s Foreign Policy and Its Implementation” followed by discussions on future coordination between the two Ministries. The session was attended by the Secretary, Heads of Departments, Divisions, National Programmes and Officials of Policy Planning Division under MoAF.

The MFA team was led by the Foreign Secretary together with the Heads of Departments, Chiefs and other relevant officials from the Ministry.