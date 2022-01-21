Notification on delay of reopening of Western Australia’s border

This has left many Bhutanese, who have entered Australia after 15th December 2021 with the intention to travel to Western Australia on or after 5th February 2022, stranded in other States and Territories waiting for the border to re-open. Therefore, all travellers to Western Australia are advised to reconsider travel plans and make an informed decision before proceeding with their plans. Travellers are also advised to regularly check for updated information related to travel and the changing COVID situation in Western Australia at