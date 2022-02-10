Third Bhutan-Denmark Biennial Consultation

The third biennial consultations between Denmark and Bhutan were held on 4 February 2022 in Copenhagen, Denmark.

During the consultations, views were exchanged on recent political developments in Bhutan and Denmark, bilateral cooperation between the two countries and the socio-economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The two sides also discussed opportunities for skilling of youth, transition to green growth, cooperation at multilateral fora in particular to address climate change issues, and trade and investment opportunities between the two countries.

Formal diplomatic relations between Bhutan and Denmark were established on 13 August 1985.

The Bhutanese delegation was led by Ambassador Pema Choden, Foreign Secretary and the Danish delegation was led by Mr. Thomas Lehmann, Director for the Department for Asia, Latin America and Oceania.