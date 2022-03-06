Notification

The Department of Culture, Ministry of Home and Cultural Affairs and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs invite everyone to witness the recorded cultural performance ‘Reliving Splendor of Tang Dynasty: A Cultural Show from Henan, China’ on 4th March 2022, after 10:00 AM news on BBS 1 and BBS 2.

Cultural troupes are from the Zhengzhou Song and Dance Theatre, Luoyang Song and Dance Theatre, and Shaolin Temple.