Notification

The Department of Culture, Ministry of Home and Cultural Affairs and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs invite everyone to witness the recorded cultural performance ‘Reliving Splendor of Tang Dynasty: A Cultural Show from Henan, China’ on 4th March 2022, after 10:00 AM news on BBS 1 and BBS 2.
Cultural troupes are from the Zhengzhou Song and Dance Theatre, Luoyang Song and Dance Theatre, and Shaolin Temple.
The recorded cultural performance is brought to us by the Chinese Embassy in New Delhi in coordination with the Foreign Affairs Office of Henan People’s Government and Henan Broadcasting System for the Bhutanese audience to mark the Chinese Lunar New Year/Spring Festival and the Bhutanese Losar.