Signing of Grant Contract under the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Projects (GGP)

Ambassador of Japan to Bhutan Satoshi Suzuki and the Chargé d’Affaires of the Royal Bhutanese Embassy in New Delhi Ms. Ugen Chozom signed a grant contract on 10th March 2022 for the “Project for the provision of medical equipment and a medical van for the early detection of cervical cancer in women in far flung areas of Bhutan” Under this project, the Government of Japan will provide up to US$ 86,700 to Bhutan Cancer Society to purchase a vehicle and cancer detection equipment to help Bhutan Cancer Society with advocating early detection and providing support services to cancer patients in Bhutan.

Over the years, communities and organizations in Bhutan have greatly benefitted from the support provided by the Government of Japan under GGP.

The Government of Japan has been generously supporting Bhutan in many different areas, such as HRD, agriculture, telecommunications, rural electrification, construction of bridges, building of schools, providing fire engines, police patrol cars, compactor trucks, ambulances, and medical equipment and farm machinery. Bhutan also received support from Japan to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

The signing ceremony was conducted at respective Embassies in New Delhi on account of the COVID-19 protocols in place.