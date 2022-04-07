Press Release

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
March 31, 2022

Ambassador Tenzin Rondel Wangchuk presented his letters of credence to His Royal Highness Crown Prince Haakon of Norway in Oslo today, accrediting him as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Bhutan to the Kingdom of Norway.

During the credentials ceremony, Ambassador Wangchuk conveyed the warm greetings and good wishes of His Majesty The King of Bhutan to His Royal Highness and His Majesty King Harald V and the members of the Royal Family of Norway. Ambassador also conveyed the gratitude of the Royal Government and People of Bhutan for the development assistance rendered by Norway in the past.

While in Oslo, Ambassador Wangchuk will meet with senior officials from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Climate and Environment, Education and Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation. Ambassador Wangchuk will also meet the members of Norway Bhutan Friendship Association and Bhutanese in Norway.

Formal diplomatic relations between Bhutan and Norway was established in 1985. However, engagement between the two countries extends back to 1967.

