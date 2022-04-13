Presentation of Credentials by Ms. Karla Robin Hershey, UN Resident Coordinator

The new Resident Coordinator (RC) of the United Nations system’s operational activities for development in Bhutan, Ms. Karla Robin Hershey, presented her Credentials to the Hon’ble Prime Minister, Lyonchhen (Dr.) Lotay Tshering at the Gyalyong Tshogkhang today.

Ms. Hershey is the second UN Resident Coordinator in the country following the 2019 UN development system reform, when the RC position was separated from the position of UNDP Resident Representative, and the authority and leadership of the RC was strengthened as the highest ranking representative of the UN Development System over UN Country Teams. She succeeded Mr. Gerald Daly who completed his tenure in the Country.

The credentials ceremony was attended by members of the UN Country Team, senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cabinet Secretariat.

Ms. Hershey is from the United States of America. She has served as Representative and Country Director, WFP Liberia; Resident Representative and Resident Coordinator, UNDP Lesotho and Serbia. She holds a MBA in Management from American InterContinental University, USA.