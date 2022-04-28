Travel Advisory for Thailand

The following new measures will be implemented for travelers wishing to enter Thailand (Registration for Thailand Pass under the new measure will open on 29 April 2022 at 00:01 hrs Thailand time):

A) For the fully vaccinated travelers:

Register for Thailand Pass (Link: https://tp.consular.go.th ) by submitting the required documents such as Passport copy, Vaccination Certificate and Medical Insurance. Insurance with minimum coverage of USD 10,000. The policy should cover the cost of treatment and other medical expenses associated with being infected with COVID-19. No need to book a one night quarantine hotel. Covid-19 test, both prior to and after arriving in Thailand is no longer required. Self-ATK only if individuals have symptoms.

B) For the unvaccinated travelers:

Option 1: Exemption from quarantine for travelers with negative RT-PCR test results issued within 72 hours before travelling. Travelers need to upload RT-PCR test results while applying for a Thailand Pass. Option 2: Those travelers who cannot do RT-PCR test within 72 hours before travelling or who wish to be quarantined must apply Thailand Pass by submitting the following documents:

Passport Copy

Alternative Quarantine hotel confirmation for 5 days

Insurance with minimum coverage of USD 10,000. The policy should cover the cost of treatment and other medical expenses associated with being infected with COVID-19.

Those travelers who have been approved to enter Thailand under AQ scheme but wish to enter Thailand under the exemption from quarantine must re-apply on Thailand Pass. Kindly find a copy of the new entry measures issued by the Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs for kind reference.