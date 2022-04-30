Press Release

His Excellency Dr. S. Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister of India is in Bhutan for an official visit from 29-30 April 2022, at the invitation of Lyonpo Dr. Tandi Dorji, Minister for Foreign Affairs. Dr. Jaishankar is accompanied by senior officials of the Government of India. This is the first high-level official visit since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The External Affairs Minister received Audiences with His Majesty The King and His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo. He also called on Lyonchhen Dr. Lotay Tshering, Prime Minister, and met with Lyonpo Dr. Tandi Dorji, Minister for Foreign Affairs, and discussed matters of mutual interest.

During the visit, Dr. Jaishankar and Lyonpo Dr. Tandi Dorji virtually inaugurated the Four-lane road from Jungshina to Chubachu, Bajo-Khuruthang Secondary National Highway and new Bus Terminal in Bumthang. To support Bhutan’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Jaishankar handed over 2000 boxes of essential medical supplies to Lyonpo Dr. Tandi Dorji.

The visit is in keeping with the long-established tradition of regular exchange of high-level visits between Bhutan and India. The External Affairs Minister’s visit will further strengthen the already existing close ties of friendship and cooperation between the two countries.