Press Release

Bhutan’s Ambassador to Maldives, Kutshab Rinchen Kuentsyl presented his Letter of Credence to H.E. Mr. Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, President of the Republic of Maldives at the President’s Office in Male on 09 May 2022.

Following the credential ceremony, Kutshab Rinchen Kuentsyl paid a courtesy call on the Hon’ble President and conveyed the greetings of His Majesty The King, Prime Minister and the people of Bhutan to the President and the people of Maldives. He said that despite having limited bilateral engagements due to geographical distance, Bhutan and Maldives enjoy close and friendly relations and share similar aspirations and challenges as small, developing countries susceptible to the impacts of climate change. While expressing satisfaction with cooperation between the two countries at the regional and multilateral fora, Kutshab Rinchen Kuentsyl conveyed that he looks forward to further strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.

The President welcomed and congratulated Kutshab on his appointment as the Ambassador to Maldives and said that Maldives treasures its traditional relationship with Bhutan and looks forward to further engagement. The President said that the Maldives and Bhutan are yet to realise the full potential of the two countries’ partnership and looked forward to working with Bhutan to promote tourism, combat climate change, explore prospects for healthcare professionals and cooperate in the field of youth and sports.

Following the meeting with the President, Kutshab Rinchen Kuentsyl also met with H.E. Mr. Ahmed Khaleel, Minister of State for Foreign Affair and H.E. Dr. Abdulla Mausoom, Minister of Tourism, Ministry of Tourism of the government of the Republic of Maldives. During the meeting with the two Ministers, he discussed areas of mutual interests and explored avenues for further strengthening the relations between the two countries.

Formal diplomatic relations between Bhutan and Maldives were established on 20 July 1984 and Kutshab Rinchen Kuentsly is the resident Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bhutan to the People’s Republic of Bangladesh with concurrent accreditation to the Republic of Korea, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Maldives.