STOCKHOLM+50 UNDER THE THEME “A HEALTHY PLANET FOR THE PROSPERITY OF ALL – OUR RESPONSIBILITY, OUR OPPORTUNITY” 2-3, JUNE 2022 AT STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN.

Bhutan participated in the international conference “Stockholm +50: A Healthy Planet for The Prosperity of All-Our Responsibility, Our Opportunity” hosted by Sweden and Kenya in Stockholm on 2-3 June 2022. The Bhutanese Delegation was led by Kutshab Tshering Gyaltshen Penjor, Royal Bhutanese Embassy, Brussels, and accompanied by an official from the National Environment Commission Secretariat. Kutshab Gyaltshen Penjor delivered the National Statement at the plenary session on 3rd June 2022. Kutshab informed the plenary that Bhutan undertook a series of multi stakeholder national consultations which provided the opportunity to take stock and review our implementation of the three multilateral conventions of UNFCCC, CBD and UNCCD and their protocols, and of our achievements of the SDGs. Kutshab also informed that with close to 72% of our territory under forest cover, far exceeding the 60% constitutional mandate, Bhutan is a net sequester of carbon, earning the distinction of being the first carbon negative country in the world. Kutshab emphasized on the need for predictable financial, technological and capacity support for developing countries, particularly the LDCs and SIDs to achieve the goals and targets of the Sustainable Development Goals and the Paris Agreement through forging strong international cooperation and partnerships.

Kutshab also took part in the side event-Wellbeing Economies: A new economic approach for human and planetary health organised by European Environmental Bureau, Wellbeing Economy Alliance, WWF International, Club of Rome, Swedish Society for Nature Conservation, Global Call to Action Against Poverty, International Cooperative Alliance, IBON, Trust Africa, Wales, Kingdom of Bhutan, European Commission, on 2 June 2022 as a panelist. The discussions came up with three transformative action points: Better metrics for economic progress; A High Ambition Coalition for wellbeing economies; and Redefining prosperity and enshrining wellbeing in national legislation.

Stockholm + 50 is the commemoration of 50 years since the convening of the UN Conference on the Human Environment in 1972 and to help accelerate the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals during the Decade of Action including through a sustainable recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several side events, associated events and webinars were organised to address relevant themes of Stockholm+50 and further expand the scope of the conversation.