The Ministry of Foreign Affairs observes BIMSTEC Day, 6 June, 2022 

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs observed the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) day virtually on 6 June 2022. This year also marks the 25th Anniversary of the organization.

Hon’ble Foreign Minister, Dr. Tandi Dorji, graced the event as the Chief Guest. The Ambassadors of India and Bangladesh, Secretary General of BIMSTEC, representatives from regional organizations based in Bhutan, and Officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs joined the celebration virtually.

In his statement at the event, Lyonpo stated that the 25th Anniversary not only provides the Member States with the opportunity to celebrate our progress and achievements but it is also a time to reflect and review our cooperation. Underscoring the importance of regional cooperation, Lyonpo stated that while the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed our deficiencies and vulnerabilities, it has also clearly demonstrated that an approach that transcends national boundaries is indispensable. He stated that as home to around 22% of the global population, the economic and social wellbeing of the BIMSTEC region is imperative for global progress and a sustainable future.

To mark the 25th Anniversary, Lyonpo presented a Commemorative Gift to the BIMSTEC Secretariat on behalf of the Royal Government of Bhutan. The gift is symbolic of Bhutan’s unwavering commitment to the vision and principle of BIMSTEC, and for the everlasting peace and harmony in the region.

The Commemorative Gift was received by H.E. Mr. Tenzin Lekphell, Secretary General, BIMSTEC. He stated that BIMSTEC over the last 25 years has proven to be a bridge of friendship, connecting the peoples of South and Southeast Asia, bound together by a common cultural heritage, mutual goodwill and a shared vision of development and prosperity.

Considering Bhutan is leading the Environment and Climate sector, he stated that under Bhutan’s strong leadership and commitment towards environmental conservation, he is optimistic that cooperation and collaboration under this area amongst the Member States will be strengthened to achieve tangible results.

The Secretary General thanked the Royal Government of Bhutan for the gift and for hosting the event which has enriched the commemoration of BIMSTEC’s 25th Anniversary.