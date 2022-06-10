Press Release

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
June 10, 2022

The Ministry of Foriegn Affairs is pleased to inform that the Government of Sri Lanka, as requested by the Royal Government of Bhutan, will henceforth issue multiple-entry visas for Bhutanese students studying in Sri Lanka for the entire duration of their study. 

Earlier, the Bhutanese students were required to renew their visas on an annual basis for a payment of USD 200 and additional USD 75 for medical check-up. 

Foriegn Minister, Lyonpo (Dr) Tandi Dorji, during his courtesy call-on H.E. Mr. Gotabaya Rajapaksa, President of Sri Lanka on the sideline of the 5th BIMSTEC Summit, Colombo on 30 March 2022 requested the Government of Sri Lanka to consider providing multiple-entry visas to Bhutanese students in Sri Lanka for the duration of their study. 

Under the new arrangement, Bhutanese students can avail the multiple-entry visa for the duration of their studies provided their passports are valid.

