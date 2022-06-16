Press Release

The Royal Bhutanese Embassy to Canada is pleased to announce the establishment of the King’s Scholarships of Bhutan at the University of Toronto.

Letters were exchanged today between HE. Ms. Doma Tshering, Ambassador of Bhutan to Canada, signing on behalf of the Royal Civil Service Commission and the National Pension and Provident Fund, and by Mr. David Palmer, Vice President for Advancement of the University of Toronto.

The King’s Scholarships will be awarded to two undergraduate students from Bhutan in the field of Mathematical & Physical Sciences with a Major in Actuarial Science, and Humanities or Social Sciences with a Major in Public Policy.

The establishment of the King’s Scholarships at the University of Toronto is inspired by His Majesty the King’s vision of a well educated forward looking society that is ready to meet and seize the opportunities of the 21st Century. The Scholarships advance the Royal Government’s commitment to strengthen Bhutan’s human capital and invest in the development of a future pool of leadership within the Civil Service.

“Cooperation in the field of education has always been a hallmark of Bhutan-Canada bilateral relations. Our partnership with the University of Toronto builds upon this proud tradition and recognizes Canadian expertise in management and public policymaking.” -H.E. Ms. Doma Tshering, Ambassador of Bhutan to Canada.

“The University of Toronto is honoured to partner with the Royal Government of Bhutan in the creation of the King’s Scholarships. We very much look forward to welcoming the King’s Scholars to U of T this coming fall. Like the Royal Government, we are committed to developing future leaders with strong global perspectives and experiences, who will contribute to the betterment of societies in Canada and internationally.” -Mr. David Palmer, Vice President, Advancement, University of Toronto.

Diplomatic relations between Bhutan and Canada was established on 25th June 2003.