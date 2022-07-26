Press Release

His Majesty’s Secretariat organized a ceremony to offer 1000 butter lamps and prayers for the late His Serene Highness Prince Bhisadej Rajani of Thailand at Simtokha Dzong today. Lyonpo Chenkyab Dorji, Chairman of the Royal Privy Council, Foreign Minister Lyonpo Dr Tandi Dorji, former Ambassadors of Bhutan to Thailand, senior government officials, officials from the Royal Thai Honorary-Consulate General, and Thai nationals in Bhutan attended the ceremony.

Prince Bhisadej was a member of the Thai Royal Family. He passed away at the age of 100 years at the Siriraj Hospital on Saturday, 23 July 2022.

Bhutan and Thailand enjoy close bonds of friendship.