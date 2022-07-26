Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Home » Press Releases » Press Release

Press Release

July 24, 2022

f034b29e-bd21-4113-b864-6b81896926bb
9dd71394-49e2-4844-b4db-b19b278a8faf

His Majesty’s Secretariat organized a ceremony to offer 1000 butter lamps and prayers for the late His Serene Highness Prince Bhisadej Rajani of Thailand at Simtokha Dzong today. Lyonpo Chenkyab Dorji, Chairman of the Royal Privy Council, Foreign Minister Lyonpo Dr Tandi Dorji, former Ambassadors of Bhutan to Thailand, senior government officials, officials from the Royal Thai Honorary-Consulate General, and Thai nationals in Bhutan attended the ceremony. 

Prince Bhisadej was a member of the Thai Royal Family. He passed away at the age of 100 years at the Siriraj Hospital on Saturday, 23 July 2022. 

Bhutan and Thailand enjoy close bonds of friendship.

Check Also

Press Release

His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen offered prayers and butter lamps at ...

© Copyright 2021, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.