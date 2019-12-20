Press Release

The Royal Bhutanese Embassy in the State of Kuwait hosted a reception on the evening of 17th December 2019 to mark the 112th National Day of the Kingdom of Bhutan at the Crowne Plaza Hotel. The reception was graced by His Excellency Ambassador Fahadi Al-Awadi, Assistant Minister for Arab World and Acting Assistant Minister for Asia as Chief Guest and His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, former Prime Minister of Kuwait as a Guest of Honour. The event was attended by the members of the Ruling Family, Diplomatic Corps, senior officials of the Kuwaiti Government, business personnel, media and more than 1600 Bhutanese living in Kuwait.

Speaking at the occasion, Kutshab Tshering Gyaltshen Penjor conveyed the warm greetings and best wishes of His Majesty the King and highlighted the significance of the National Day and how the nation come together to pay tribute the visionary leadership of the Monarchs, who have provided extraordinary leadership and consistently made the happiness of the people their overarching priority.

Kutshab also informed the gathering that the Bhutanese community in Kuwait has grown tenfold over the last 3 years, from less than 300 to more than 3000 today. He also extended his warm greetings and best wishes to all Bhutanese working in the region and reiterated to work hard and make His Majesty the King and the country proud.

The Bhutanese community in Kuwait performed various songs and dances and the evening concluded with Tashi Labey.

During the day, the Embassy also organized a function at the Embassy premises to those Bhutanese who were not in a position to attend the evening reception due to work schedule.

Royal Bhutanese Embassy

Kuwait

18 December 2019