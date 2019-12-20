Royal Bhutanese Embassy in New Delhi celebrates the 112th National Day

The Royal Bhutanese Embassy in New Delhi celebrated the joyous occasion of the 112th National Day of Bhutan at the Royal Bhutanese Embassy on 17 December 2019. The Officers, Staff and the Bhutanese community joined the celebrations. The celebration began with the hoisting of the National flag at the Embassy in the morning.

During the Celebration, Ambassador Maj. General V. Namgyel awarded the civil service medal to one officer for her dedicated service to the Tsa-Wa-Sum for more than 10 years.

Later in the evening the Royal Bhutanese Embassy hosted a delightful reception at the Ambassador’s residence to mark the 112th National Day. Shri Prakash Javadekar, Hon’ble Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, for Information and Broadcasting, and for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, Government of India graced the occasion as the Chief Guest.

The reception was attended by senior officials of the Government of India, members of the diplomatic corps in Delhi, and many Indian friends and well-wishers of Bhutan along with the Bhutanese community living in Delhi. Guests enjoyed the musical renditions performed by one of Bhutan’s popular musical bands, The Misty Terrace, along with popular Bhutanese performers Ugyen Pandey and Jangchub Choden.

Coinciding with the 112th National Day, the Royal Bhutanese Embassy also released its annual magazine ‘Window on Bhutan 2019’.