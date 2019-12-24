Press Release

A delegation led by Director, Department of SAARC and Regional Organization, Ministry of Foreign Affairs participated in the Fifty-Seventh Session of the Programming Committee of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) which was held from 19 to 20 December 2019 at the SAARC Secretariat, Kathmandu, Nepal. H.E. Mr. Shanker Das Bairagi, Foreign Secretary of Nepal graced the inaugural segment of the meeting as the Guest of Honour. The meeting was attended by Heads of SAARC Departments/Divisions from the Ministries of Foreign/External Affairs of all Member States and Heads of SAARC Regional Centers and Specialized Bodies.

The Fifty-Seventh Session of the Programming Committee reviewed and discussed the status of implementation of the decisions taken at the Fifty-Sixth Session of the Programming Committee held from 11-12 December 2018 (Kathmandu), matters relating to various areas of cooperation, considered the reports of SAARC Regional Centres and Specialized Bodies, and administrative and financial matters of the Secretariat, including the budget for the year 2020. The Meeting was chaired by Mr. Ram Prasad Subedi, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nepal as the current Chair of the SAARC Programming Committee.