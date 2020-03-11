Signing Ceremony of Grant Contracts under the Grant Assistant for Grassroots Projects (GGPs)

Ambassador of Bhutan to Japan V. Namgyel and Ambassador of Japan to Bhutan Satoshi Suzuki signed the Exchange of Notes and Grant Contracts for four projects on 09 March 2020 in New Delhi. The Government of Japan will support the four projects under the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Projects (GGP) and Grant Aid. The four projects worth in total 949.6 million Japanese Yen are “Improvement of Farm Machinery for Hiring Services of Tillage (Phase 2)”, “Improving Solid Waste Management”, Provision of Digital Fabrication Equipment – Fabricating Bhutan”, and Provision of Health Bus to Prevent Non-Communication Diseases (NCDs) and Kidney Disease in Rural Areas.

Speaking at the signing ceremony held at the Japanese Embassy, Ambassador V. Namgyel said that these four projects will contribute to improving the quality of life of the people of Bhutan, especially the direct stakeholders and communities. The projects will further strengthen the excellent bonds of friendship, understanding and cooperation that exist between our two countries and peoples. The Government of Japan has been generously supporting Bhutan in many different areas, such as agriculture, telecommunications, rural electrification, construction of bridges, building of schools, providing fire engines, police patrol cars, compactor trucks, ambulances, and medical equipment and farm machinery.

Ambassador V. Namgyel conveyed the deep appreciation of the Royal Government and people of Bhutan to the Government and people of Japan for their steadfast and generous support to Bhutan’s socio-economic development for many years, and for their assurances of continued support in the years ahead.