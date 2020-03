Ministry of Health (MoH) of Bhutan requests all the parents of those students studying abroad/Student/Travellers returning to Bhutan to get in touch with Mr. Rixin Jamtsho at +975-17606984 or at email at rjamtsho@health.gov.bt if any of the students are planning to return home.

The concerned individuals in Bhutan are requested to provide following information of any Bhutanese returning to Bhutan so that MoH can provide necessary travel advisories on health related matters.