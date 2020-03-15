Message from Ministry of Foreign Affairs (To Whom It May Concern)

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

It has been brought to the attention of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that Bhutanese citizens who have tried to take flights to India from various cities around the world are not being permitted to board flights in view of the recent Travel Advisories and Notifications issued by the Government of India.

As is clearly stated in all the Travel Advisories and relevant Notifications of the Government of India, we would like to inform all Bhutanese travellers, concerned airlines and relevant authorities that Bhutanese citizens are exempt from the travel ban to India. The Government of India is permitting Bhutanese citizens to travel to India by air and through land border crossings. However, in line with the system put in place by the Government of India, Bhutanese will be subjected to health screening, particularly if they come from COVID-19 affected countries.

Therefore, in line with the Travel Advisories and Notifications of the Government of India, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bhutan kindly requests all concerned airlines and relevant authorities to permit Bhutanese citizens to board flights to India and to allow them entry to India through land border crossings.

For the convenience and reference of Bhutanese travellers and all concerned airlines and authorities, please find below relevant links on the Travel Advisories and Notifications issued by the Government of India:

Bureau of Immigration (BoI), Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, website explaining that Bhutan is exempted from travel ban to India.

(https://boi.gov.in/sites/default/files/u4/faq-covid-19.pdf).

Website of the Embassy of India in Thimphu, Bhutan, which released a press release stating that the travel restrictions are not applied to the Bhutanese.

(https://www.indembthimphu.gov.in/adminpart/uploadpdf/77320Attachment-converted.pdf).

Travel advisory posted on 14th March 2020 also states that “Travel restrictions imposed by GoI on foreigners till 15 April 2020 will not apply to Bhutanese. However, Bhutanese will be subjected to COVID-19 screening, particularly if they come from COVID-19 affected countries.”

(https://www.mfa.gov.bt/?p=7435).

We request all Bhutanese travellers to regularly check the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (https://www.mfa.gov.bt/) for updates on travel advisories.

For any assistance and further clarifications, the following Officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs can be contacted:

Mr. Sonam Tobgay, Director, Bilateral Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, (Tel: +975-17374997) Mr. Tsheten Wangyel, Chief, Public Diplomacy Division, Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Tel: +975-77216054) Mr. Tandin Dorji, Senior Desk Officer, Bilateral Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Tel: +975-17842713)

(Dr.) Tandi Dorji

Foreign Minister

To whom it may concern(Signed)(pdf)