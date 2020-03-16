Notification

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
March 16, 2020

The Ministry has constituted a team to coordinate all matters relating to COVID-19. The team will comprise of the following:

  1. Mr. Sonam Tobgay, Director, Bilateral Department (overall coordinator) (Email: sonamtobgay@mfa.gov.bt, contact#+975-17374997)
  2. Mr. Tenzin R. Wangchuk, Director, Multilateral Department (member) (Email: trwangchuk@mfa.gov.bt, contact#+975-77743108)
  3. Mr. Rinchen Kuentsyl, Director, Department of SAARC and Regional Organizations (member) (Email: rkuentsyl@mfa.gov.bt, contact# +975-17951346)

The Ministry, therefore, requests all agencies in the RGoB, Bhutanese Missions abroad, Diplomatic Missions and International Organizations based in Bhutan to contact them for any matters relating to COVID-19.

