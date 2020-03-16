Notification

The Ministry has constituted a team to coordinate all matters relating to COVID-19. The team will comprise of the following:

Mr. Sonam Tobgay, Director, Bilateral Department (overall coordinator) (Email: sonamtobgay@mfa.gov.bt, contact#+975-17374997) Mr. Tenzin R. Wangchuk, Director, Multilateral Department (member) (Email: trwangchuk@mfa.gov.bt, contact#+975-77743108) Mr. Rinchen Kuentsyl, Director, Department of SAARC and Regional Organizations (member) (Email: rkuentsyl@mfa.gov.bt, contact# +975-17951346)

The Ministry, therefore, requests all agencies in the RGoB, Bhutanese Missions abroad, Diplomatic Missions and International Organizations based in Bhutan to contact them for any matters relating to COVID-19.