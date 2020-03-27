Notification

This is to inform that Drukair is organizing a flight on 28 March 2020 to Chandigarh for a very specific Government purpose with special approval from the Government of India. Since the flight will return empty from Chandigarh, special approval has also been obtained from the Government of India to bring as many Bhutanese as can be accommodated in the aircraft (Aircraft has a capacity of 140).

Taking advantage of this flight, Drukair can pick-up 140 Bhutanese on payment basis from Chandigarh on a first come first serve basis. In view of the current lock-down in India, the Indian Authorities will only allow the movement of people from one location to Chandigarh Airport. Therefore, in view of this situation, it will only be possible for 140 students from Lovely Professional University to take this flight from Chandigarh to Paro on 28 March 2020.

Please note that this is not an evacuation flight.