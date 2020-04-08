Travel Advisory on Prevention of COVID-19 issued by the Ministry of Health, Bhutan.

As COVID-19 has been declared pandemic by the WHO, Ministry of Health would like to provide the following advice while traveling to prevent infection of SARS-CoV-2:

Practice and adopt all the precautionary measures for prevention of COVID-19 while traveling.

Avoid going to crowded cities, shopping malls or any other public places including during transit halts on your journey to Bhutan.

Maintain 1 meter distance with strangers while shopping grocery and food items, and avoid touching commonly touched surfaces

Maintain a distance of at least 1 meter or avoid contact with people who are coughing and not wearing a mask.

Practice cough etiquette and frequent hand washing.

Avoid touching eyes, nose, mouth, face without washing hand or using hand sanitizer.

Avoid hugging, handshake, or kissing with friends, colleagues, etc.

If you visit hospital for other sickness: use face mask, hand sanitizers and frequently wash your hands with soap.

If you or a person near you has fever and cough during your travel, wear mask and adopt other precautionary measures to prevent transmission.

Avoid changing seats and movement inside the aircraft.

Pay attention to the announcements being made by the flight attendants on COVID-19 and follow instructions properly.

Please declare your health condition honestly by filling up the health declaration form at any airport which is very important for you and the country where you disembark.

Inform health personnel at the point of entry while entering Bhutan and declare your travel history.

For further references on other precautions, please refer to the leaflets and awareness messages being distributed by the flight attendants or placed inside the seat pockets.

Please note that, upon reaching entry points in Bhutan including Paro International Airport, you will have to undergo thermal scanning and subsequent screening processes if you have signs and symptoms of COVID-19.

As per the RGOB norms you will be required to undergo 21 days of quarantine in the designated facilities