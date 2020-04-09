NOTIFICATION ON SPECIAL FLIGHTS FOR EVACUATION OF BHUTANESE FROM ABROAD

1. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs would like to inform that several requests for evacuation have been received from Bhutanese living abroad in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Severe measures like lockdowns, curfews and travel bans imposed by many countries have caused inconveniences for many Bhutanese living abroad.

2. Depending on the situation and developments in countries where Bhutanese are present, and also taking into account competing interests and the need to prioritise, the Government has instructed the Ministry to facilitate evacuation of Bhutanese who have expressed interest to return home in a phased manner. In doing so, the following factors are being considered

