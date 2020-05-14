Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Ministry’s new vegetable garden

May 14, 2020

Taking cue from the Government initiatives during the COVID-19 situation in the country, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has converted 2.4 acres of fallow land in the premises of the Directorate of Services to a vegetable garden. The work was coordinated by the Directorate of Services, with most of the physical work done by the protocol drivers. The Ministry of Agriculture and Forests also provided support in terms of technical assistance, land development, farmyard manure, seeds and seedlings. 16 varieties of vegetables are planted and the Ministry looks forward to a good yield. 

