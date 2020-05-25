Press Release

On behalf of the Royal Government of Bhutan, the Ministry of Health received test kits (STANDARD M nCoV Real-Time Detection kit) which can conduct around 17250 tests from the Government of the Republic of Korea (RoK) today. The test kits were purchased with the RoK Government’s small grant aid of USD 200,000 to Bhutan for FY 2020.

With the support from the Embassy of the RoK in Dhaka, the Royal Government reprioritized the RoK Government’s small grant aid to Bhutan for FY 2020 for ambulances, to purchase the COVID-19 test kits.

The Royal Government also received an additional support of USD 200,000 from the RoK Government on Bhutan’s request for COVID-19 test kits from RoK.

The RoK Government’s generous support is a testimony of the Republic of Korea’s friendship, goodwill and support for Bhutan.

The Royal Government of Bhutan has expressed its deepest gratitude to the RoK Government for this generous support to Bhutan. This contribution will reinforce Bhutan’s efforts to effectively address challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monday, 25 May 2020